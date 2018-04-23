Baker busted for making Chinese money cakes

A cake is decorated with edible 100-yuan notes. Photo: Chengdu Business Daily

A baker in Sichuan Province was served a slice of discipline for making cakes that included images of the Chinese yuan.Authorities in Leshan recently visited the pastry shop on Friday after catching a whiff of the currency-themed cakes.The owner said the decorative 100-yuan bills were made using an edible image printer and glutinous rice.According to officials with the local Quality and Technology Supervision Bureau, the cakes not only were in bad taste, but had also "damaged the renminbi as the legal tender of China," media reported.More importantly, commercial reproductions of the Chinese yuan are illegal - including edible ones.The shop was forced to remove the cakes from its racks, and was let off with a warning.Chengdu Business Daily