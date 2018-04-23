Woman undergoes unnecessary operation after doctors misdiagnose her with ovarian tumor

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/4/23 19:08:40

Family fights in misdiagnosis case

A woman is fighting for compensation from a Sichuan Province hospital for undergoing an unnecessary operation after doctors misdiagnosed her with having a malignant ovarian tumor.

The 53-year-old woman surnamed Xie is seeking 80,000 yuan ($12,711) from the No.3 People's Hospital in Yibin for the traumatic experience.

The hospital has only paid 9,000 yuan as of Tuesday, media reported.

Hospital records show Xie was diagnosed with a possible malignant ovarian tumor back in February and doctors ordered an operation.

However, halfway into the four-hour procedure, the family said a doctor emerged from the operating room.

"The doctor came out and said they couldn't find a tumor," Fan said. "But then still asked whether we wanted to have her uterus removed."

Xie's family is reluctant to engage in a costly court battle and is still mulling options.

Chengdu Business Daily


