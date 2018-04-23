Learning Chinese

Chat attack



invisible poor



隐形贫困人口



(yǐnxínɡ pínkùn rénkǒu)

A: Long time, no see. How have you been? I look at your WeChat Moments page every day and see that it's filled with new content. If it isn't travel pictures, then it's good food. I'm really envious!



好久不见,你过得怎么样？每天看到你的微信朋友圈好丰富,不是旅行就是美食,好让人羡慕啊！



(hǎojiǔ bùjiàn,nǐ ɡuò de zěnme yànɡ? měitiān kàndào nǐ de wēixìn pénɡyǒuquān hǎo fēnɡfù, búshì lǚxínɡ jiùshì měishí,hǎo rànɡrén xiànmù a!)

B: There's no reason to be jealous. Actually I'm pretty poor. I don't have any savings. I'm once of those legendary "invisible poor."



没什么好羡慕的,我其实很穷,没有一点存款,我就是传说中的"隐形贫困人口"。



(méi shénme hǎo xiànmù de,wǒ qíshí hěn qiónɡ, méiyǒu yīdiǎn cúnkuǎn, wǒ jiùshì chuánshuō zhōnɡ de "yǐnxínɡ pínkùn rénkǒu".)



A: So you actually don't have the spending power you seem to have in your Moments page, but you insist on spending money to live a life that looks like you're rich?



所以你其实没有像朋友圈展现的那种消费能力,却硬是花钱过看上去富足的生活？



(suǒyǐ nǐ qíshí méiyǒu xiànɡ pénɡyǒuquān zhǎnxiàn de nàzhǒnɡ xiāofèi nénɡlì, què yìnɡshì huāqián ɡuò kànshànɡqù fùzú de shēnɡhuó?)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





