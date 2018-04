April 23 marks the 69th anniversary of the founding of the PLA navy. The Liaoning aircraft carrier formation conducted far-sea drills recently and sent birthday greetings to the PLA navy.

Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2018/4/23 19:17:39

Happy birthday, Chinese navy! April 23 marks the 69th anniversary of the founding of the PLA navy. The Liaoning aircraft carrier formation conducted far-sea drills recently and sent birthday greetings to the PLA navy. Click to read more on Twitter