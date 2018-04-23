China performs constructive role in Africa

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT









Editor's Note:



China has long maintained sound relations with Africa. But as China emerges, the relationship worries and provokes censure from Western countries. Where do Sino-African relations stand? How can China respond to Western hostility against its footprint in Africa? Global Times (GT) reporter Sun Xiaobo asked Cheng Tao (Cheng), an expert on Africa and former director-general of the department of African affairs at China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

GT: The China-Africa relationship has attracted criticism. How do you think it differs from the West's relations with Africa?



Cheng: China's relations with Africa are well founded. We started aiding Africa in the 1960s when China itself only had a very tight budget and in return Africa gave us plenty of political support. In the 1990s we started mutually beneficial cooperation with Africa in addition to assistance, which turns out to be more effective.



Africa has its advantages of abundant natural and human resources. We have worked to help Africans make full use of their resources and become self-reliant through our transfer of technology. This is where China substantially differs from Western practice. The West has been using a colonial approach to Africa: in practice, dumping products and plundering resources. No matter how much the West vilifies China, African people know the truth. As long as we perform well in Africa and refrain from mistakes, those slanders will collapse by themselves.

GT: The US has warned African countries to take precautions against China's expanding influence in Africa and countries like India and Japan are also looking for more clout on the continent. Do you think Africa will become a focus of competition?



Cheng: The US has focused on its security relationship with Africa in these years. Africans hoped that they could get more assistance when Barack Obama was elected US president, but they were let down. President Donald Trump hasn't given much attention to Africa since he took office and is highly unpredictable. In fact, among Western countries it is Britain and France, not the US, that have the largest sway in Africa. The West now feels urged to pay more attention and invest more in Africa as Sino-African relations have made remarkable achievements. This is in no way a bad thing for Africa.



No matter where Africa's relations with the West are heading, China-Africa ties have been moving forward in a steady and rapid manner. Chinese companies have been helping, building their experience and networks on the continent.



This is welcomed by Africans and is helpful for bilateral ties. The momentum won't be disrupted by the West's envious criticism.



In fact, Western countries now seek to join in China-Africa cooperation as they realize the tendency is unstoppable. This development is welcomed by China. What China cares about is that cooperation be transparent and be proposed and participated in by Africa. I'm going to attend a meeting on China-France-Africa cooperation next month. If the three sides can agree on cooperation, they will form a community of common interests with their advantages multiplied. This is a good example.



China doesn't fear competition, but we want to be in a competition that is orderly and rules-based. This will also push China to better understand the outside world and pressure Chinese enterprises to catch up with international practice.

GT: To make China more competitive in Africa, what do you think China needs to improve?



Cheng: First of all, China needs to improve its soft power in Africa. Chinese are traditionally inclined to do more and speak less. But this seems to be not working today as publicity is also important. People can still make up stories that tarnish China's reputation. We need to do our job well and meanwhile be frank about our achievements and problems.



China won't interfere with other countries' internal affairs or export values and models. But while China's achievements are inspiring for African countries, its development experiences and lessons can also be very helpful. I once led a delegation of Chinese experts on customs and taxation to Ethiopia and our suggestions were quickly accepted and applied there. What China and Africa have is not an ideological difference, territorial dispute or a geopolitical game, but friendship and trust. If we can be more proactive in showcasing our achievements and sharing our experiences, our soft power in Africa will improve.



There is also environmental protection. China has overlooked environmental protection in its rapid development over the past decades. We can't allow it to happen in Africa, and in fact there are lots of eyes monitoring our performance in Africa.



There has already been some progress: Chinese companies are spending more on protecting local animals when building railways in Africa and China has banned all sales of ivory products, a very significant move.