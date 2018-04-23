NIO Capital completing offshore fund

NIO Capital, a subsidiary of Chinese electric vehicle start-up NIO, is anticipated to complete its first round of offshore funding worth $500 million, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.



The funds will be used for the company's new automotive technologies, Bloomberg said.



NIO Capital is now in talks with sovereign-wealth funds and some other energy and insurance firms in Asia and Europe for the fund, according to the people.



The first phase of the fundraising is expected to be settled in one or two months, they said.



The company may also invest in some offshore units of Chinese firms, the people said.





