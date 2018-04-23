MeiG cooperates with SoftBank

Chinese Internet of Things (IoT) solution provider Shenzhen MeiG Smart Technology Co said on Monday that it is cooperating with Japan-based Softbank in the intelligent terminal product sector, the Securities Times reported.



The Shenzhen-based company is also cooperating with industry partners in vehicle software, the report noted.



The company's Narrow Band IoT module SLM151 was adopted by China's three largest telecom operators - China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom - on April 13, according to a statement on MeiG's website.





