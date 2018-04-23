Good Doctor set to list in HK

Good Doctor, which is formally known as Ping An Healthcare & Technology Co, is scheduled to get listed in Hong Kong on May 4. The company has attracted investors including GIC Pte and Khazanah Nasional Bhd, Bloomberg reported on Monday.



The Chinese online healthcare platform aims to price the offering on Thursday and is projected to raise as much as $1.1 billion, said the report.



Ping An Insurance is preparing listings for its technology arms after the insurer's shares rose more than 90 percent over the past year, giving it a market value of about $188 billion.



Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co are joint sponsors of the offering.

