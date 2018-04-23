GM Korea, union wage deal

General Motors' South Korean unit said that it reached a tentative wage deal with its labor union on Monday, meeting a key condition laid down by the US automaker to prevent it filing for bankruptcy for the loss-making operation.



The US automaker unveiled a major restructuring plan for the unit, which involved shuttering one of its four plants in the country and voluntary redundancies for 2,600 workers.



The board of GM Korea delayed a decision to file for court-managed bankruptcy protection until Monday evening, after the automaker failed to reach a wage deal with its labor union in time to meet a Friday deadline.





