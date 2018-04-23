Crackdown on illegal fundraising

The People's Bank of China (PBC), the central bank, said on Monday it will closely monitor interest rates charged by private lenders, securities companies and futures firms to crack down on illegal fundraising.



China has been dogged by a series of high-profile financial scams in recent years which often end up harming members of the public, some of whom have invested their life savings.



The PBC said it will continue to fend off risks from internet financing, adding that all platforms offering initial coin offerings (ICOs) and Bitcoin exchanges have been safely closed down.



Financing intermediaries, online finance platforms, real estate and agriculture are all major areas of illegal fundraising, the statement said.





