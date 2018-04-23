White Sox pitcher fighting for life after brain hemorrhage

Major League Baseball pitcher Danny Farquhar was fighting for his life on Sunday after undergoing emergency surgery the day before to reduce swelling from a brain hemorrhage.



Farquhar, of the Chicago White Sox, was in a critical but stable condition following the brain surgery which took place on Saturday, USA Today reported.



"He's a fighter, and he's in the fight of his life right now," team Vice President Ken Williams told the paper.



"They had to do another surgery, cracking his skull open, and putting a clamp on it. My God."



The right-handed pitcher Farquhar passed out in the dugout late in Friday night's game after getting two outs against the Houston Astros. He was treated at the scene by team doctors and ambulance personnel before being transported to the hospital. He was conscious during the trip to the hospital.



Williams said Farquhar is now in the neurosurgical unit of Chicago's Rush University Hospital where he is expected to remain for at least three weeks.



"This certainly shows the fragility of life and how we take every day for granted. And it can change in a heartbeat. Literally," Williams told the newspaper.



Farquhar's family was at Friday's game and are now at his bedside in hospital.



The 31-year-old Farquhar is 10-15 with a 3.93 earned run average in 253 career relief appearances with Toronto, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Chicago.



