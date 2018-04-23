Messi beats Ronaldo to top rich list

Lionel Messi has overtaken Cristiano Ronaldo as the highest earner in world soccer while Jose Mourinho tops the managers' chart, according to France Football magazine.



The Barcelona attacker is a long way ahead in the figures for the current season, pulling in 126 million euros ($154 million) in salary, bonuses and commercial revenue while his great Real Madrid rival is making 94 million euros.



That works out at 25,000 ­euros per minute pitch time this season for Messi in La Liga, the Champions League, the Spanish Cup and Supercup as well with four international appearances for Argentina this season, and assuming he plays all of Barcelona's five remaining games.



The two players who have split the last 10 Ballon d'Or awards are followed by Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian star Neymar on 81.5 million euros.



There is a big gap to Ronaldo's Real teammate Gareth Bale on 44 million euros and Barca defender Gerard Pique on 29 million euros.



Among coaches, Manchester United's Mourinho remains the biggest earner with 26 million euros.



Next comes China boss Marcello Lippi on 23 million euros, followed by Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, who has won the last two Champions League titles at Real, and Pep Guardiola, who has just led Manchester City to the English Premier League.



