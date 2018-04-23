Student slams Peking University over sexual harassment case disclosure

A school of China's prestigious Peking University said on Monday that it respects every student's interests and tries to protect their legal rights, in response to one of its students, who published an article online on Monday accusing the school of forcing her to drop her requests to disclose information on a former professor's sexual harassment case.

A letter with the signature of Yue Xin, who claims to be a student at the university's School of Foreign Languages (SFL), circulated online on Monday saying that her school counselor secretly summoned her mother to her dormitory, woke her up around 11 pm on Sunday, and asked her to delete related materials on the information disclosure requests, and to promise not to get involved in the sexual harassment case of Shen Yang.

Shen, a former Peking University professor, was reportedly involved in the suicide case of his female student Gao Yan two decades ago.

Yue said that she was one of eight people who submitted a disclosure request on the sexual harassment case on April 9 to the university against Shen. Their requests were declined on Friday.

The SFL confirmed on its website on Monday evening that Yue's mother was summoned on Sunday by Yue's school counselor, after the faculty member failed to reach the student between Sunday afternoon and evening, and did so out of concern.

The school contacted Yue's parents Monday morning after noticing the relevant content on social media, and expressed concern over Yue's well-being, SFL said in the post while vowing to respect and safeguard every student's legitimate rights.

In response to Yue's claim that the incident is affecting her graduation thesis, the SFL said that Yue's tutor has received the draft of Yue's thesis and offered "positive evaluation and careful guidance."

Yue demanded a public apology from the university, read the article, while claiming that her requests were legitimate.



The article went viral on Chinese social media on Monday.

When reached by the Global Times earlier of the day, the university's publicity department declined to comment on the incident, saying the school counselor had already commented on the incident on the university's BBS forum.

A post by Wang Yanchao, the school counselor, earlier published on the Beida BBS, echoed the final official voice from the school.

The publicity department has yet to reply to requests from Global Times to verify Wang's identity and failed to say if the school authorities would handle Yue's requests at a later date.

The incident occurred after Shen's sexual assault case resurfaced at the beginning of April, after several people who claimed to be the victim's former classmates published allegations online and demanded a thorough investigation into the case.

Peking University published on April 8 the details of a 1998 inquiry in which it admitted that Shen and Gao had established a "relationship," and that Gao killed herself 10 months after Shen ended it. Shen was given an administrative punishment, the university said, as the Global Times previously reported.





