Eco-friendly funeral reform in East China sparks backlash

The destruction of more than 1,000 wooden coffins to promote eco-friendly funeral reform in East China's Jiangxi Province has sparked a backlash on Chinese social media.



Lingxi town in Shangrao held a meeting to promote eco-friendly funeral reform on Sunday, during which many village officials vowed to push forward the reform and nearly 300 wooden coffins were destroyed, thepaper.cn reported on Monday.



The report said that some senior members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) voluntarily gave up their coffins to support the reform which "not only benefits people but the country."



Aside from voluntarily turning in coffins, the Shangrao government also required measures to promote eco-friendly funeral reform.



Local village governments will compensate residents from 1,000 to 2,000 yuan ($320) for each coffin they surrender. However, residents who keep their coffins may be fined, The Beijing News reported.



The coffin smashing events have triggered online discussions on whether local governments overlook traditions and people's feelings.



A lack of flexibility in enforcing the reform in some areas is not advisable and has already created a backlash, Zheng Fengtian, a professor at Renmin University of China's School of Agricultural Economics and Rural Development, was quoted by thepaper.cn as saying.



Zheng said that "moderated methods should be taken to allow rural residents to gradually accept the new ways."



The coffin smashing events were in line with Jiangxi's initiative to reduce the costs of traditional resource-consuming funerals.



Yanshan county in Shangrao requires that all coffins in residents' home be collected and no coffin should be sold before June 15, thepaper.cn reported.



In some areas of China, senior citizens believe that putting a coffin in the house can prevent bad things from happening, and that they could get hints through the coffin days before their death.



The lavish funerals not only waste resources but also burden residents, the paper.cn quoted a Poyang county official in Shangrao as saying.



But many rural residents refuse to accept eco-friendly ways of conducting funerals.



Global Times

Newspaper headline: Eco-friendly funeral reform sparks backlash



