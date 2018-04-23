Police detain tycoon Guo Wengui’s cohorts for forging govt documents

Chinese police have detained twin brothers who allegedly helped fugitive Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui forge what he claimed were "classified" Chinese government documents.

The police also said they will cooperate with US law enforcement authorities in a probe wherein Guo, who is allegedly seeking political asylum in the US, paid political contributions to US congressmen and former US government employees.

In a press conference on Monday, police from Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality said they have taken "criminal coercive measures" over Chen Zhiyu and Chen Zhiheng, 41, for allegedly forging Chinese government documents.

Chen Zhiyu and Chen Zhiheng, twin brothers from Dongguan, South China's Guangdong Province, allegedly forged over 30 Chinese government documents under Guo's orders involving topics such as China's stance on North Korea's nuclear issues, China's intelligence collection overseas and China's united front work in the field of science and technology in the US - all sensitive matters in China-US relations.

Guo revealed one of the alleged forged documents at a press conference in Washington DC in October 2017, which claimed that Beijing approved a plan to send 27 police officers from its Ministry of State Security to the US to "perform duties."

Guo claimed the authenticity of the document was verified by the US government and authorities of other countries. But the Chen brothers confessed that they had forged the document and that they chose the number 27 because their birthday falls on November 27.

The brothers also revealed in a video showed at Monday's press conference that Guo had once asked them to forge a "classified" document of US President Donald Trump's secret interactions with Chinese authorities so that Guo could use the document to "blackmail Trump into not deporting him." The brothers found the move too risky and provided Guo with a document on a different matter instead.

Forging process

Chen Zhiyu, the elder of the twins, once held a senior position at the Guangzhou Social Medical Insurance Services Administration and other government departments, which could have given him knowledge of official document writing. He resigned in 2012 and moved to Canada.

His brother, Chen Zhiheng, became a Canadian citizen in 2008 and currently works as a chief technology officer for a company in Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong Province.

According to the police document, Chen Zhiyu first approached Guo under the pseudonym Zhou Guoming after seeing an online reward posted by Guo for "confidential documents from the Chinese government." The three started to collaborate in August 2017, and Guo agreed to pay $4,000 a month to Chen Zhiyu to deliver forged documents. Guo also allegedly promised a $50 million fund at the brothers' disposal.

Police added that Guo would propose the direction or theme of the documents and Chen Zhiyu would write them, and send an encrypted document to his twin brother, who would then download headers and seals from online pictures and photoshopped them to make the document look authentic. The entire process to forge a government document would allegedly take a week.

The brothers were apprehended in Hunan and Guangdong provinces on February 18.

Police seized their hard drives and mobile phones. Police said the brothers had been providing forged Chinese government documents to overseas agencies in exchange for money since 2013.

Chen Zhiyu said in the video that his child has autism and that he was trying to find a way to pay for his child's medical bills in Canada.

Political contributions

Chinese police said they also discovered that Guo had contributed to US congressmen and former government officials, without giving any names.

Chinese police said they will cooperate with US law enforcement agencies on the political contributions and on whether the documents forged by Guo were accredited by the US government, as claimed by Guo.