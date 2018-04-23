Universities establish joint research center to promote polar research

Twenty-five universities and research organizations jointly established a polar research center in Beijing on Sunday to promote polar information sharing and research.



Based in Beijing Normal University, the center has 25 members and will focus on research on polar environmental change, the global impact, navigated channel resources, the polar economy and sustainable development.



Cheng Xiao, president of the College of Global Change and Earth System Science at the university, said polar research involves multiple disciplines and requires cooperation.



Cheng said that the climate of the North and South Poles and their environmental changes affect the global climate and people. The understanding, use, and protection of the polar areas are of great significance to national security and economy.



In the next five years, the center will set up 10 educational bases there and strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation.



Xinhua

