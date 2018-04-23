Chinese surgeons fly to North Korea after 36 die in bus accident

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/4/23 23:13:40





Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called for "all-out" efforts to rescue the injured and handle ensuing issues for the deceased.



Four North Koreans were killed and two Chinese were in an "extremely severe" situation in North Korea's North Hwanghae Province, according to a notice released on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website on Monday.



A medical rescue group had been sent to North Korea, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.



China's National Health Commission dispatched a team including a chest surgeon, spinal surgeon, neurosurgeon and intensive care specialists to North Korea on Monday.



Video footage of the crash site on China Central Television showed an overturned bus on the road and a victim receiving treatment in hospital.



China's Embassy in Pyongyang sent a working group immediately after the accident, the ministry statement said.



North Korea has attached great importance to the accident, foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a routine press briefing, noting that relevant departments of North Korea have been actively cooperating with the Chinese side to carry out rescue, rehabilitation and investigation work.



North Hwanghae Province is home to Kaesong, an ancient Korean capital and tourist attraction that includes the remains of the Manwoldae palace.



