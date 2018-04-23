S.Korea switches off propaganda broadcasts

South Korea halted the propaganda broadcasts it blares across the border with North Korea
on Monday, aiming to set a positive tone ahead of the first summit in a decade between their leaders as the US president cautioned the nuclear crisis was far from resolved.
The gesture came after North Korea said on Saturday it would immediately suspend nuclear and missile tests, scrap its nuclear test site and instead pursue economic growth and peace, a declaration welcomed by world leaders.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
is due to hold a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in
at the border truce village of Panmunjom on Friday, and is expected to meet with President Donald Trump in late May or early June.
"North Korea's decision to freeze its nuclear program is a significant decision for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula
," Moon said in a regular meeting at the Blue House on Monday.
"It is a green light that raises the chances of positive outcomes at the North's summits with South Korea and the US. If North Korea goes the path of complete denuclearization starting from this, then a bright future for North Korea can be guaranteed."
South Korea's propaganda broadcasts, which include a mix of news, Korean pop songs, an criticism of the North Korean regime, were stopped at midnight, the defence ministry in Seoul said. It didn't specify if they would resume after the Kim-Moon summit.
"We hope this decision will lead both Koreas to stop mutual criticism and propaganda against each other and also contribute to creating peace and a new beginning," the South Korean defence ministry said.
It marks the first time in more than two years that the South's broadcasts have fallen silent. North Korea has its own propaganda loudspeakers at the border, but a defence ministry official said he could not verify that they had also stopped.
The two Koreas agreed to a schedule for Friday's summit in working-level talks on Monday, South Korea's presidential Blue House said, adding North Korea had agreed to allow South Korean reporters in its part of the Joint Security Area at the border to cover the event.
Preparations for the talks will include a rehearsal by officials from both countries at the border truce village of Panmunjom on Wednesday, the Blue House said.
The inter-Korean talks and the expected Kim-Trump summit have raised hopes of easing in tensions that reached a crescendo last year amid a flurry of North Korean missile tests and its largest nuclear test.
Trump initially welcomed Pyongyang's statement it would halt nuclear and missile tests, but he sounded more cautious on Sunday.
"We are a long way from conclusion on North Korea, maybe things will work out, and maybe they won't - only time will tell," Trump said on Twitter.
Still, the shares of South Korean companies with business links to North Korea rallied after Pyongyang's weekend announcement.