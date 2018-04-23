Frigate Rizhao fires rocket-propelled depth charges in Yellow Sea

The guided-missile frigate Rizhao (Hull 598) attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command fires its main gun against mock targets during a maritime training exercise in waters of the Yellow Sea from April 17 to 20, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Hailong)

The guided-missile frigate Rizhao (Hull 598) attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command fires its rocket-propelled depth charges at simulated sea targets during a maritime training exercise in waters of the Yellow Sea from April 17 to 20, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Hailong)

The comprehensive supply ship Dongpinghu (Hull 960) provides alongside replenishment-at-sea for the guided-missile frigate Rizhao (Hull 598) during a maritime training exercise in waters of the Yellow Sea from April 17 to 20, 2018. They are attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhu Yuhan)

The comprehensive supply ship Dongpinghu (Hull 960) provides astern replenishment-at-sea for the guided-missile frigate Rizhao (Hull 598) during a maritime training exercise in waters of the Yellow Sea from April 17 to 20, 2018. They are attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhu Yuhan)

Sailors receive supplies from the comprehensive supply ship Dongpinghu (Hull 960) during a replenishment-at-sea of a maritime training exercise in waters of the Yellow Sea from April 17 to 20, 2018. They are assigned to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhu Yuhan)

A sailor assigned to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command hammers a floating smoke pot to deploy smoke during a maritime training exercise in waters of the Yellow Sea from April 17 to 20, 2018. He is assigned to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Hailong)

The guided-missile frigate Rizhao (Hull 598) attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command maneuvers on the sea after deploying smoke for concealment during a maritime training exercise in waters of the Yellow Sea from April 17 to 20, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yi Xing)