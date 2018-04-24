Syrian president says US-led strike on Syria won't stop war on terror

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said on Monday that the US-led missile strike on Syria will not succeed in stopping the Syrian war on the terrorist groups in Syria, according to the state news agency SANA.



Assad made the remarks during his meeting with the Assistant to Iran's Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari, during which the president stressed that the attack will not stop the Syrian army from eradicating the terror groups in Syria and restoring control over all Syrian areas.



The president charged that the US and its Western allies have been supporting the terror groups in Syria since day one of the Syrian war.



For his part, Ansari stressed that the missile strikes by the US, Britain and France were motivated by the victories of the Syrian army and its allies against terrorists, adding that the three Western nations were worried about the expansion of the war on terror by Syria and its allies.



On April 14, the United States, France and Britain launched a series of missile strikes on Syrian positions over the allegations of chemical weapons' use by the Syrian forces on the formerly rebel-held area of Douma east of Damascus.



The Syrian government denied the accusations of chemical weapons' use, saying the Western and their allies on the ground in Syria fabricated the attack to justify a strike on Syria.

