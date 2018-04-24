China to broaden market access, expand imports: ambassador

Chinese Ambassador to the Great Britain said on Monday that his country has "sounded the trumpet of greater openness", pledging broader market access and more attractive investment environment.



In a signed article entitled "A more open China helps the whole world" on the Daily Telegraph, Liu Xiaoming said China will significantly broaden market access, create a more attractive investment environment, strengthen protection of intellectual property rights and expand imports.



"We are also hoping to launch the Shanghai-London Stock Connect, allowing traders in both countries to buy on each other's markets across time zones," he said. "This eagerly anticipated scheme will surely be of great mutual benefit."



Liu said that in some parts of the world, there is the rise of protectionist and egoist policies, where a belief in the "zero-sum game" is fanning chaos and danger in the international community.



"It is important that countries in the world respect each other, treat each other as equals, and choose consultation over confrontation and partnership over alliance," the senior diplomat said.



He believes that economic globalization must be made more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial to all.



"China has sounded the trumpet of greater openness, and drawn a map of how to get there," he said. "The next stop is in November with China's first ever International Import Expo in Shanghai."



Liu said China is reaffirming its intention to join hands with the UK and the world to share growth opportunities, achieve common development, and build a better future.

