Boeing invests in 3D printing startup for stronger engineering capabilities

US aircraft giant Boeing Monday announced its investment in a California-based 3D printing startup to seek greater engineering capabilities for its aerospace development.



Boeing said its investment in Morf3D, to be delivered by its investment arm HorizonX, reaffirms its commitment to a competitive ecosystem for aerospace-quality 3D-printed parts. Boeing HorizonX Ventures co-led this Series A funding round, but it did not disclose the specific amount.



As a startup company established in 2015, Morf3D mainly focused on metal additive engineering and manufacturing, a technology that enables lighter and stronger 3D-printed parts for aerospace applications.



Morf3D has produced 3D-printed titanium and aluminum components for Boeing satellites and helicopters since its establishment more than 3 years ago.



Morf3D's metallurgy experts leverage a new set of additive manufacturing design rules to advance the technology and accelerate 3D-printing capabilities for commercial use, Boeing said.



Boeing recognized the company's ability to utilize state-of-the-art software combined with engineering expertise to significantly reduce mass, and increase the performance and functionality of manufactured parts.



"Developing standard additive manufacturing processes for aerospace components benefits both companies and empowers us to fully unleash the value of this transformative technology," said Kim Smith, vice president and general manager of Fabrication for Boeing Commercial Airplanes and Boeing Additive Manufacturing leader.



Apart from Morf3D, Boeing has previously partnered with Norway's Norsk Titanium and Swiss-based Oerlikon to produce structural titanium parts and additive materials for its commercial airplanes.

