White House says no plan to fire special counsel Mueller over Russia probe

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/24





Her remarks came after US President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that Mueller was appointed "based on an illegal act" from former FBI Director James Comey removed by the president nearly one year ago.



"As we've said many times before, we have no intention of firing the special counsel," Sanders said at the White House daily briefing.



"We've been beyond cooperative with them, we're continuing to cooperate with them," she said.



"James Comey illegally leaked classified documents to the press in order to generate a Special Council? Therefore, the Special Council was established based on an illegal act?" Trump tweeted on Friday.



Trump's tweets just reiterate the president's idea that "the Trump campaign was involved in any collusion with Russia is a total witch hunt," said Sanders on Monday, "It was a false premise that this entire thing started on."



Meanwhile, she refused to make clear whether the White House would pardon Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen.



"It's hard to close a door on something that hasn't taken place. I don't like to discuss or comment on hypothetical situations that may or may not ever happen," Sanders said.



Earlier this month, FBI raided Cohen's office, home and hotel room after federal prosecutors in Manhattan received a referral from Mueller. In response, Sanders said Trump "believes he has the power" to fire Mueller.



"He certainly believes he has the power to do so," Sanders said when asked by reporters at the regular briefing.



During the raid, which is said not directly related to the Mueller's probe, the FBI seized thousands of emails, tax documents, business records and communications between Cohen and Trump.



Mueller has so far charged 19 people, among whom were several Trump campaign associates that have pleaded guilty to various charges stemming from Mueller's investigation. They are all cooperating with prosecutors but none of the charges are directly related to the collusion allegation.



It was reported earlier this month that Mueller told Trump's lawyers that the president is not a criminal target of the Russia probe, but remains a subject of the investigation. Cohen is now reportedly under investigation for bank fraud and campaign finance law violations.

