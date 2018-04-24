Nine killed as trailer slams into cars in Mexico

Nine people died and two others were injured on Sunday night when a trailer detached itself from a truck and struck two vehicles in Mexico's western state of Colima, authorities said Monday.



The prosecutor-general of Colima confirmed the casualties to Xinhua and noted that all the victims were passengers of the vehicles struck by the trailer.



The accident took place around 8 p.m. Sunday on the road connecting the state capital of Colima to the town of Tecoman.



According to reports, the trailer transporting rolls of plastics struck a minivan in which a family was traveling and a car before tipping onto its right side.



Among those who died were six minors from the same family, informed Colima's civil protection unit.



Firefighters and paramedics attended the scene of the crash in southeastern Colima, while police closed the highway and diverted traffic as officials began investigations.

