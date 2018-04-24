Britain's Princess Kate gives birth to third child

Prince William (L), Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, present their newborn son outside St. Mary's Hospital in London, Britain, on April 23, 2018. Catherine on Monday gave birth to a boy, her third child, who is the fifth in line to the British throne. (Xinhua/Stephen Chung)

Prince William (L), Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, present their newborn son outside St. Mary's Hospital in London, Britain, on April 23, 2018. Catherine on Monday gave birth to a boy, her third child, who is the fifth in line to the British throne. (Xinhua/Stephen Chung)

Prince William (L), Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, present their newborn son outside St. Mary's Hospital in London, Britain, on April 23, 2018. Catherine on Monday gave birth to a boy, her third child, who is the fifth in line to the British throne. (Xinhua/Stephen Chung)