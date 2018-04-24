US has no grounds to judge human rights

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/4/24 9:35:33
Americans don’t care about the well-being of ethnic groups in Xinjiang. What they care about is stirring trouble, using their discourse hegemony to create obstacles to China’s diplomatic and domestic affairs. Nonetheless, China’s human rights record has been continuously improving. It won’t be bothered by the West’s judgment of it.


