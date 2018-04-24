HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
US has no grounds to judge human rights
Source:Global Times Published: 2018/4/24 9:35:33
Americans don’t care about the well-being of ethnic groups in
Xinjiang
. What they care about is stirring trouble, using their discourse hegemony to create obstacles to China’s diplomatic and domestic affairs. Nonetheless, China’s human rights record has been continuously improving. It won’t be bothered by the West’s judgment of it.
Posted in:
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus