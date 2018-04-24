Myanmar, S. Korea to enhance cooperation in trade, investment

Myanmar and South Korea have held ministerial talks on enhanced cooperation in trade and investment in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar News Agency reported Tuesday.
The Myanmar delegation was led by Minister of Commerce Than Myint, while the South Korean side was headed by visiting Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kim Hyun-chong.
The two sides touched on matters related to establishing an industrial zone for Korean companies investing in Myanmar, establishing a Korea Desk, and increasing cooperation between the Trade Promotion Department of Myanmar Ministry of Commerce
and Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency.
They also discussed sending government employees to South Korea for training in trade-related information sector, providing technical support on setting up a database to implement e-commerce and implementing trade and investment promotion and protection agreement already signed.
On the sideline of the talks, State Counselor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi met with Kim to exchange views on enhancing existing bilateral economic relations.
Kim expressed South Korea's interest in establishing industrial zones in Myanmar.
According to official statistics, South Korea's investment in Myanmar totaled 3.788 billion US dollars as of December 2017 since late 1988, ranking as the sixth largest foreign investor in the country.
Bilateral trade between Myanmar and South Korea reached 866 million US dollars in the past 2016-17 fiscal year with 510 million dollars already registered as of November in the FY 2017-18.