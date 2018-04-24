China to complete testing of Winter Olympics high-speed train by mid-2019

Photo shows design rendering of a future Olympic bullet train released by the China Academy of Railway Sciences Co., Ltd in Beijing, capital of China, April 23, 2018. China will complete the testing of high-speed trains that will run on a new line linking Beijing and Zhangjiakou, co-hosts of the 2022 Winter Olympics, by the first half of 2019. A prototype of the trains will be manufactured and assembled by the end of this year. (Xinhua)
