Palestinian teenager dies of wounds from Israeli gunfire in Gaza

Mourners carry the body of deaf Palestinian Tahrir Wahba, 18, during his funeral, in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis, on April 23, 2018. The Palestinian teenager Wahba died Monday morning when he was shot in the head by Israeli troops' gunfire and was in critical condition. (Xinhua/Wissam Nassar)

