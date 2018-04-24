Cuban president inaugurates international health convention to promote international cooperation

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday participated in the opening ceremony of the island's thrid International Health Convention "Cuba Salud 2018," an event that brings together high-ranking authorities of the sector from over 80 countries as well as the World Health Organization (WHO).



As Diaz-Canel's first massive public event since election last week, the five-day meeting seeks to display Cuba's development and international cooperation.



It is also a window for health government officials, doctors, experts and academics to exchange about current global challenges.



Speaking at the ceremony, Tedros Adhanom, WHO director, said Cuba was an example of a small nation with political will that has developed a sustainable and universal healthcare system to the benefits of not only its citizens but also millions of people across the world.



"Cuba has a world-class health system. The foundation of primary care based on the need of people is an example for the world. Cuba is a model for many countries and there is a lot we can learn from this island," he said.



Adhanom highlighted Havana's international cooperation over the years, such as in disaster situations like the earthquake in Haiti in 2010 and the Ebola outbreak in western Africa in 2015.



"Universal health for a sustainable development" is the slogan of the convention that has brought together over 2,000 participants and will be held until next Friday.



Roberto Morales, Cuban vice president and health minister, offered participants an overview of the island's sanitary system, its infrastructure and future development.



He also referred to Cuba's international cooperation as a cornerstone of the system. because it's based on solidarity and friendly cooperation.



"Our international cooperation is based on the example of Commander Che Guevara and is currently being carried out in 64 countries with over 50,000 doctors and health personnel," he said.



The "Cuba Salud 2018" program includes the celebration of the first investment forum in the sector, aimed primarily at pharmaceutical and medical devices, companies as well as health services, biotechnology, and research institutions.



The export of professional health services, especially doctors, has been positioned for several years as the main source of income in Cuba with an annual average of 6 billion US dollars, according to official data released in 2016.

