At least 57 killed in suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan

An old man who lost his son at the deadly attack attends the funeral of the victim at a public cemetery near Kabul, Afghanistan on April 23, 2018. A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a voter registration center in Kabul, killing at least 57 and injuring dozens of others. The IS later claimed responsibility for the attack. (Xinhua/Dai He)

Family members and relatives attend the funeral of the victim of the deadly attack at a public cemetery near Kabul, Afghanistan on April 23, 2018. A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a voter registration center in Kabul, killing at least 57 and injuring dozens of others. The IS later claimed responsibility for the attack. (Xinhua/Dai He)

Family members and relatives carry the coffin of a victim of the deadly attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 23, 2018. A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a voter registration center in Kabul, killing at least 57 and injuring dozens of others. The IS later claimed responsibility for the attack. (Xinhua/Dai He)

Family members and relatives attend the funeral of the victim of the deadly attack at a public cemetery near Kabul, Afghanistan on April 23, 2018. A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a voter registration center in Kabul, killing at least 57 and injuring dozens of others. The IS later claimed responsibility for the attack. (Xinhua/Dai He)