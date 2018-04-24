Undergraduates learn to drive tank as part of curriculum

Source:Ecns.cn Published: 2018/4/24 14:00:14

Undergraduate students from the Beijing Institute of Technology receive training on tank maintenance and driving at a military academy in Bengbu City, East China's Anhui Province. Students of the armored vehicle and engineering major at BIT have to complete the compulsory program. It took the 66 undergraduates three weeks to finish the training, during which they also had to live like soldiers every day. (Photo provided to China News Service)


 

CHINA
