Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"How will you prove when I drank alcohol? I drank some just now."So said a man surnamed Zhang to traffic police when he was stopped for a random alcohol test on the road home recently. Zhang was on the way home after having dinner with friends when traffic police stopped him to see whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol. At first, Zhang claimed that he had not been drinking and refused to do the alcohol test. Then when he failed to persuade the traffic police, he immediately got half a bottle of liquor from his car and drank it, thinking that the police would abandon their request. However, the traffic police took him to the police station for questioning. The Yanqing District People's Court recently decided to detain Zhang for two months for dangerous driving. They also revoked his driver's license and banned him from getting a new driver's license for five years. According to the regulations, drinking alcohol before the test to try to cheat the system is also considered drunk driving. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)