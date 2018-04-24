16 militants killed in latest Afghan army operation

At least 16 Taliban militants were killed and four others injured after Afghan army waged an operation in restive southern province of Zabul, the defense ministry said Tuesday.



"The cleanup operation was launched in Shamulzay district on Monday and the initial information found that among those dead were a Taliban divisional commander and three would-be suicide bombers," the ministry said in a statement.



A weapon and ammunition cache, one vehicle and two motorcycles were also destroyed by the army personnel backed by the helicopters, the statement added.



The Afghan and NATO and US-led coalition forces continued in mopping-up operations as spring and summer known as fighting season is drawing near in the mountainous country.



The Taliban insurgent group, which has been waging an insurgency of more than 17 years, has yet to make comments.

