China Skateboard Club tournament finals a success

Photo: Courtesy of the China Skateboarding League

The China Skateboarding League - the Final and the International Skateboarding Open took place in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province on April 22. The events are currently the highest level skateboarding events in China and are divided into domestic and international competitions. The top three of the domestic champions are eligible for international competitions. Such an arrangement not only allows domestic players to compete more fiercely among themselves but also helps to create great international skaters from among China's elite skaters. The skateboarding project has been nominated for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics project.