3D tech meets Chinese landscape paintings

Artist Xu Qinsong Photo: Courtesy of Xu Qinsong





Artist Xu Qinsong's landscape painting exhibition took place in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province on April 22, showcasing around 100 representative personal artworks. Xu is the deputy president of the China Artists Association and the president of Guangdong Province's Literacy Federation. He used his exhibition paintings to express the magnificence and diverse landscape of China. The highlight of the exhibition was the use of 3D technology to paint, which gave visitors a more tangible view of the landscapes.



