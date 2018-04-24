Water buffalo on the move pull more tourists to county

File photo shows water buffalo swimming across the Jialing River in Fanggou Village, Peng'an County, Southwest China's Sichuan Province. From April to October, the buffalo cross the river every day to graze on two islands in the middle of the stream before swimming back at dusk. The local county has marketed the unique scene as a charming tourist attraction and held festivals for nine years in a row, also incorporating dragon boat racing, an antiques show, a musical event and a motorcycle challenge. The new Water Buffalo Crossing the Jialing River festival will begin on April 28. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Yonghong)

File photo shows water buffalo swimming across the Jialing River in Fanggou Village, Peng'an County, Southwest China's Sichuan Province. From April to October, the buffalo cross the river every day to graze on two islands in the middle of the stream before swimming back at dusk. The local county has marketed the unique scene as a charming tourist attraction and held festivals for nine years in a row, also incorporating dragon boat racing, an antiques show, a musical event and a motorcycle challenge. The new Water Buffalo Crossing the Jialing River festival will begin on April 28. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Yonghong)

A view of Zhouzi Ancient Town in Peng'an County, Southwest China's Sichuan Province. From April to October, the buffalo cross the river every day to graze on two islands in the middle of the stream before swimming back at dusk. The local county has marketed the unique scene as a charming tourist attraction and held festivals for nine years in a row, also incorporating dragon boat racing, an antiques show, a musical event and a motorcycle challenge. The new Water Buffalo Crossing the Jialing River festival will begin on April 28. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Yonghong)