Dancers of the National Ballet of China perform "The Nine-colored Deer" at Tianqiao Performing Arts Center in Beijing, capital of China, April 23, 2018. The ballet told the story about a king deer drew on the walls of Dunhuang Mogao Grottoes locating at a cultural and religious crossroads area on the ancient Silk Road in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

