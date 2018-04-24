A soldier participates in a drill simulating a chemical attack in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, on April 22, 2018. The Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) kicked off the "Eager Lion 2018" joint drill on April 15 with the U.S. side. About 7,000 troops from both sides participated in the annual exercise. (Xinhua/Mohammad Abu Ghosh)

