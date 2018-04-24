Annual Chocolate Festival held in Radovljica, Slovenia

People look at a giant piece of chocolate that weighs 96 kg at a chocolate festival in Radovljica, Slovenia, on April 22, 2018. The annual Chocolate Festival in Radovljica was held here from April 20 to April 22. (Xinhua/Matic Stojs)

Photo taken on April 22, 2018 shows a stand with various chocolate products at a chocolate festival in Radovljica, Slovenia. The annual Chocolate Festival in Radovljica was held here from April 20 to April 22. (Xinhua/Matic Stojs)

