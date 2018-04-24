Boy runs away to Bali on credit card

Australian police were Tuesday investigating how a 12-year-old boy managed to fly alone to the Indonesian island of Bali and spend four days at a resort using his parents' credit card.



The boy ran away from his Sydney home after a row with his mother, flying first to the Western Australian city of Perth on budget airline Jetstar and then on to Bali, according to local media.



The boy, who "wanted to go on an adventure," said he was told by airline staff this time that he did not need permission from his parents to board the flights.



He spent four days in Bali, where he said he checked into a hotel, hired a scooter and drank beer before a friend alerted his mother to a geotagged video of himself playing in a swimming pool.



The holiday cost his parents Aus$8,000 ($6,100).



