Chinese university kills controversial Daoist immortality study

A university has halted a study involving the Daoist pursuit of immortality through meditation and its effects on the brain due to "ethics violations."



The study at the Daoist Research Center at Zhejiang University (ZJU) sought to perform MRI scans on a series of volunteer "high-level Daoist mediators."



Its purpose was to explore the neurological basis of neidan, or Daoist practice of internal alchemy that is believed to result in immortality.



"In traditional Chinese medicine, neidan is a ball of high-energy air in our bodies," explained Kong Linghong, director of the ZJU Daoist research center who is leading the study.



However, ZJU ultimately pulled the plug on the project. "The research did not pass the ethics committee and has been terminated," said an employee at ZJU on April 11, without providing further information.



Kong expressed uncertainty as to whether his study would proceed.



The experiment first caught media attention in February and quickly stirred controversy.



"How would you define an experienced Daoist mediator?" famed Daoist priest Liang Xingyang told the Nandu Daily in April. "I hardly know anyone in China who is considered to be the late stages of cultivation," said Liang.



