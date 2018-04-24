Learning Chinese

Chat attack

after sleeping income - slang term used to refer to passive investments like real estate



睡后收入



(shuìhòu shōurù)

A: Working so hard every day is really tiring. I really want to take a long vacation.



每天这样拼命的工作,感觉好累啊,好想给自己一个长长的假期。



(měitiān zhèyànɡ pīnmìnɡ de ɡōnɡzuò,ɡǎnjué hǎo lèi a, hǎoxiǎnɡ ɡěi zìjǐ yīɡè chánɡchánɡ de jiàqī.)

B: Yup! Too bad we don't have any "after sleeping income," so we have no choice but to constantly work to have enough money to spend.



可不是嘛！可惜我们没有"睡后收入",只能不停地工作来维持花销。



(kě bú shì ma! kěxī wǒmen méiyǒu "shuìhòu shōurù", zhǐnénɡ bùtínɡ de ɡōnɡzuò lái wéichí huāxiāo.)

A: "After sleeping income?" You mean income that you have even if you don't work and is there as soon as you wake up in the morning?



"睡后收入"？ 是指不用工作也会有的收入,一觉醒来就有的收入吗？



("shuìhòu shōurù"? shìzhǐ búyònɡ ɡōnɡzuò yě huì yǒu de shōurù,yījiào xǐnɡlái jiù yǒu de shōurù ma?)

A: Yeah. For example, interest and dividends earned from real estate, stocks.



对,比如房产的增值,股票的增值。



(duì,bǐrú fánɡchǎn de zēnɡzhí, ɡǔpiào de zēnɡzhí!.)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT









