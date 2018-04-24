Puzzle
ACROSS
1 African snakes
5 Trumpeted
9 Indian state
14 State 17
15 Dollar counterpart
16 Sedimentary rock
17 Emphasizing sarcasm
20 More than one
21 Hints from the wings
22 Clangs and clacks
23 Patriotic renditions
25 Tuning item
26 Flow out
27 Butt-whuppin'
28 Collar part
31 Gulf of Guinea city
34 Huge ice chunk
35 Type of survivor
36 It hosts spectacles
39 "___ do lunch"
40 Tunneling mammal
41 Breakfast fruit
42 Source of winter coats
43 Follow orders
44 Advanced degree
45 Play poker?
46 Like some apartments
50 Lay siege to
53 Roof attachment
54 Shamus
55 Is savory and then some
58 A-Muse-ing one
59 Party to
60 Hat part to shape
61 Glossy material
62 Myanmar neighbor
63 Word for dividing
DOWN
1 Heart attachment
2 Exhibited
3 Landing negotiator
4 "Fa" follower
5 Make unfeeling?
6 Olympic sleds
7 Mythical archer
8 Finished first
9 Put in groups
10 Arab title
11 Utters
12 Downwind, on the ocean
13 Baby-with-spaghetti result
18 It's swell for swells
19 Sufficiently
24 Cow groups
25 Strong suit
27 Aviate again
28 Useful item
29 Furthermore
30 "It's ___ a while!"
31 Up to it
32 Scull members
33 Give a ticket to
34 Hissed go-with
35 Be a cat burglar
37 Blood clots
38 Company symbol
43 Devout prayer
44 Skilled connoisseurs
45 Page with the pipes
46 Country yell
47 E St. to W St. move
48 French wee, not oui
49 Average dude
50 Ed of "Daniel Boone"
51 Hospital fluids
52 Blind part
53 Sicily's volcano
56 Soccer zero
57 Japanese sash
Solution