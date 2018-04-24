Crossword

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 African snakes

  5 Trumpeted

  9 Indian state

 14 State 17

 15 Dollar counterpart

 16 Sedimentary rock

 17 Emphasizing sarcasm

 20 More than one

 21 Hints from the wings

 22 Clangs and clacks

 23 Patriotic renditions

 25 Tuning item

 26 Flow out

 27 Butt-whuppin'

 28 Collar part

 31 Gulf of Guinea city

 34 Huge ice chunk

 35 Type of survivor

 36 It hosts spectacles

 39 "___ do lunch"

 40 Tunneling mammal

 41 Breakfast fruit

 42 Source of winter coats

 43 Follow orders

 44 Advanced degree

 45 Play poker?

 46 Like some apartments

 50 Lay siege to

 53 Roof attachment

 54 Shamus

 55 Is savory and then some

 58 A-Muse-ing one

 59 Party to

 60 Hat part to shape

 61 Glossy material

 62 Myanmar neighbor

 63 Word for dividing

DOWN

  1 Heart attachment

  2 Exhibited

  3 Landing negotiator

  4 "Fa" follower

  5 Make unfeeling?

  6 Olympic sleds

  7 Mythical archer

  8 Finished first

  9 Put in groups

 10 Arab title

 11 Utters

 12 Downwind, on the ocean

 13 Baby-with-spaghetti result

 18 It's swell for swells

 19 Sufficiently

 24 Cow groups

 25 Strong suit

 27 Aviate again

 28 Useful item

 29 Furthermore

 30 "It's ___ a while!"

 31 Up to it

 32 Scull members

 33 Give a ticket to

 34 Hissed go-with

 35 Be a cat burglar

 37 Blood clots

 38 Company symbol

 43 Devout prayer

 44 Skilled connoisseurs

 45 Page with the pipes

 46 Country yell

 47 E St. to W St. move

 48 French wee, not oui

 49 Average dude

 50 Ed of "Daniel Boone"

 51 Hospital fluids

 52 Blind part

 53 Sicily's volcano

 56 Soccer zero

 57 Japanese sash

Solution



 

