Puzzle

ACROSS1 African snakes5 Trumpeted9 Indian state14 State 1715 Dollar counterpart16 Sedimentary rock17 Emphasizing sarcasm20 More than one21 Hints from the wings22 Clangs and clacks23 Patriotic renditions25 Tuning item26 Flow out27 Butt-whuppin'28 Collar part31 Gulf of Guinea city34 Huge ice chunk35 Type of survivor36 It hosts spectacles39 "___ do lunch"40 Tunneling mammal41 Breakfast fruit42 Source of winter coats43 Follow orders44 Advanced degree45 Play poker?46 Like some apartments50 Lay siege to53 Roof attachment54 Shamus55 Is savory and then some58 A-Muse-ing one59 Party to60 Hat part to shape61 Glossy material62 Myanmar neighbor63 Word for dividingDOWN1 Heart attachment2 Exhibited3 Landing negotiator4 "Fa" follower5 Make unfeeling?6 Olympic sleds7 Mythical archer8 Finished first9 Put in groups10 Arab title11 Utters12 Downwind, on the ocean13 Baby-with-spaghetti result18 It's swell for swells19 Sufficiently24 Cow groups25 Strong suit27 Aviate again28 Useful item29 Furthermore30 "It's ___ a while!"31 Up to it32 Scull members33 Give a ticket to34 Hissed go-with35 Be a cat burglar37 Blood clots38 Company symbol43 Devout prayer44 Skilled connoisseurs45 Page with the pipes46 Country yell47 E St. to W St. move48 French wee, not oui49 Average dude50 Ed of "Daniel Boone"51 Hospital fluids52 Blind part53 Sicily's volcano56 Soccer zero57 Japanese sash

Solution