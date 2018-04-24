Happy birthday:



Don't count your chickens until they've hatched. You are rapidly approaching the finish line, but you will still have to make one final push before you reach your goal. Creative endeavors will prove enlightening. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 7, 13, 18.







Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Positivity will be highlighted. A few kind words will end up making someone's day today. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to financial matters, making this the perfect time to make some long-term investments. ✭✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Make sure you live up to the promises you have made. Even the smallest slip up can have a huge impact on your reputation, so if you don't follow through you are sure to regret it. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Although things may get a little bit chaotic today, there is no reason to panic. Staying calm and collected will be the key to getting through this in one piece. Exercise will be the key to a happy and healthy you. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



An interesting tidbit of information will come your way today. How you make use of this will have a huge impact on your future. Keep in mind that not using it at all is also an option. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Today is not the day for making announcements. In fact you play your cards close to your chest. If your plans leak too soon it may end up upsetting everything that you have worked toward for so long. ✭✭✭







Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



You will be able to make a huge leap forward when it comes to your career, but it is going to take some time. Patience will be your best ally as you continue building a good foundation. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



You are full of ambition. While your goals may seem unrealistic to some, for you they are more than attainable. Continue to push ahead and you will be able to make your dreams a reality. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



When times get tough, a conversation with a friend will give you the motivation you need to get through the day. Your natural curiosity will lead you to an amazing opportunity if you allow it. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Take some time out today to go over your finances. While you are on the right path, there are a few things that you may have overlooked. Making sure you and your partner are on the same sheet of music when it comes to spending is of the utmost importance. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Although things may be more difficult than usual today, you will still be able to succeed so long as you don't give up. Be wary of making investments as your luck is ebbing when it comes to money matters. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Some extra free time is coming your way today. Take advantage of this moment to revitalize your spiritual energies. Education will allow you to take advantage of opportunities that are beyond your reach right now. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



A carefree day is in the cards for you. This will be an excellent time to head out and make some new acquaintances. ✭✭✭