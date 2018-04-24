5.1-magnitude quake strikes southeastern Turkey

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit Turkey's southeastern Adiyaman province early Tuesday, injuring 19 people. No deaths have yet been reported.



The quake struck at 3:34 a.m. (0034 GMT) at a depth of 7 km, the Turkish Prime Ministry's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced.



Adiyaman Governor Nurullah Naci Kalkanci told reporters that no one was badly hurt in the earthquake, but confirmed that there were 19 people suffering minor injuries. Public schools remain closed Tuesday due to the earthquake.



Some buildings in nearby villages and districts were damaged, according to local officials.



Search and rescue operations have started in the province as AFAD teams are reaching the site.



The quake was also felt in nearby cities, including Sanliurfa, Gaziantep, and Diyarbakir.



A total of 41 aftershocks with magnitudes ranging from 1.4 to 3.6 were recorded following the quake.

