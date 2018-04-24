Fourth West Lake Summit held in London

The fourth West Lake Summit on the Global Alternative Investment Fund opened in London on April 23.



Organized jointly by the Financial Affairs Office of the Zhejiang provincial government, the Hangzhou government and the Chinese Association of Financial Executives in the UK (CAFEUK), the forum explored the investment opportunities in countries and regions along the Belt and Road routes.



At the conference, financial leaders from both China and the UK engaged in dialogue and discussions on China's opening-up agenda in the financial services sector and identified areas that both countries can cooperate on in the realization of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative.



During the forum, representatives from Hangzhou Yuhuang Shannan Fund Town and East China's Zhejiang Province signed the Memorandum of Strategic Partnership with CAFEUK, which will help promote exchanges and communication between financial industries in both countries.



The total assets under the management of Hangzhou Yuhuang Shannan Fund Town have reached 1 trillion yuan ($158.46 billion) in the three years after its establishment in 2015.



"The Fund Town, which now has representative offices in London and New York City, serves as a good example of Zhejiang's financial institutions that are seeking internationalization and implementation of the 'go global' strategy," noted a greeting letter written by Zhu Congjiu, vice governor of Zhejiang Province, that was read to the forum.



Located in the center of Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang, close to the West Lake and Qiantang River, the Fund Town has seized the historical opportunity of the national effort to promote financial reform and the provincial plan to set up private wealth management centers, bringing together capital of all scales to facilitate economic transformation and upgrading.



It learns from the New York City-Boston model in building high private capital for the Qiantang River financial harbor. The town covers an area of 5 square kilometres, offering nearly 700,000 square meters office space for financial institutions.



By the end of March 2018, the town had accumulated 2,515 financial institutions with a capital management scale of over 10581 billion yuan, 342.8 billion yuan of which of which has been invested in 1,342 economy projects.





