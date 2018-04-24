Shakespeare's 454th birthday celebration held in New York, US

Women perform in the show "The Folio is Female" during a Shakespeare's 454th birthday celebration held in Bryant Park in New York, the United States, April 23, 2018. A birthday celebration for Shakespeare featuring the dynamic female leads of Shakespeare's plays was held here on Monday, which includes performance of classic monologues and scenes as well as a Shakespeare-themed Jazz funeral. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

People enjoy performances during a Shakespeare's 454th birthday celebration held in Bryant Park in New York, the United States, April 23, 2018. A birthday celebration for Shakespeare featuring the dynamic female leads of Shakespeare's plays was held here on Monday, which includes performance of classic monologues and scenes as well as a Shakespeare-themed Jazz funeral. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Female performers are seen during a Shakespeare's 454th birthday celebration held in Bryant Park in New York, the United States, April 23, 2018. A birthday celebration for Shakespeare featuring the dynamic female leads of Shakespeare's plays was held here on Monday, which includes performance of classic monologues and scenes as well as a Shakespeare-themed Jazz funeral. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Female performers are seen during a Shakespeare's 454th birthday celebration held in Bryant Park in New York, the United States, April 23, 2018. A birthday celebration for Shakespeare featuring the dynamic female leads of Shakespeare's plays was held here on Monday, which includes performance of classic monologues and scenes as well as a Shakespeare-themed Jazz funeral. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

People perform "Jazz funeral for Shakespeare" during a Shakespeare's 454th birthday celebration held in Bryant Park in New York, the United States, April 23, 2018. A birthday celebration for Shakespeare featuring the dynamic female leads of Shakespeare's plays was held here on Monday, which includes performance of classic monologues and scenes as well as a Shakespeare-themed Jazz funeral. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

A female performer is seen during a Shakespeare's 454th birthday celebration held in Bryant Park in New York, the United States, April 23, 2018. A birthday celebration for Shakespeare featuring the dynamic female leads of Shakespeare's plays was held here on Monday, which includes performance of classic monologues and scenes as well as a Shakespeare-themed Jazz funeral. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)