Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkey Numan Kurtulmus arrives in Shanghai

The 2018 Turkey Tourism Year in China kicked off in Shanghai recently following its opening ceremony in Beijing on April 17. To celebrate the launch of the event, Turkish dance group Fire of Anatolia put on Troy, a large-scaled Turkish legendary dance show, at Daning Theatre of Jing'an distrtict.



About 1,000 people including the Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkey Numan Kurtulmus, various diplomats and representatives of local music and dance institutions watched the performance.



The performances in Beijing and Shanghai marked the debut of Troy in China. Inspired by the Trojan War described in the epic poems of Homer 2,500 years ago, the play discusses love, war and peace. A presentation of Turkish history, culture and art, Troy is also one of the most beloved dance plays in Turkey.



"I hope that the excellent performance will make you fall in love with Turkey and go traveling there," Kurtulmus said in a speech ahead of the performance.



During his visit in China, Kurtulmus met with representatives from the local tourism and cultural sectors. He said that 60 activities in different fields including music, painting, film and tourism will be held in China during the event to promote Turkey and help the Chinese know more about his country.



According to Kurtulmus, Turkey gained 7.4 percent year-on-year growth in GDP in 2017, and its economic development has provided a favorable condition for Chinese investors.

Common values



Kurtulmus said that exchanges and cooperation between China and Turkey in many sectors such as communications, energy and infrastructure have been ongoing. He believes that cooperation in culture and tourism will be further enhanced as well.



Thanks to its diverse natural landscape, culture, history, beliefs and values, Turkey has been one of most popular tourism destinations. Statistics show that the number of Chinese tourists to Turkey has been increasing in recent years.



In 2017, Turkey received 247,277 trips made by Chinese, 47.57 percent more than in 2016, according to a press release from the Consulate General of Turkey in Shanghai.



Believing that education plays an important role in bilateral cooperation, Kurtulmus also hopes that more educational exchanges will be fostered between the two countries. "I see many Turkish students in China now and I hope that more Chinese students will come to Turkey as well," he said.



"Turkey and China, we have a lot in common, especially in family values and cultural customs. We are also countries with ancient civilizations and a long history," he said, adding that the growing cooperation will enhance a friendly bilateral relationship.



"Despite the fact that we are far from each other in geographical distance, great potential for cooperation exists between us," he said. "I hope that the two countries will make cooperation and communication in more fields, especially under the framework of the Belt and Road initiative."





Numan Kurtulmus delivers a speech at the event.

Troy performers and guests respond to a curtain call.

Dancers perform at the event. Photos: Chen Shasha/GT