Tencent helps Chinese youth pursue and realize their dreams

Season one of the QQ-X project was launched in the South Pole. Photo: Courtesy of Tencent

Young people have always pushed the development of society with their imagination, individual and social pursuits and innovation. The reform and opening-up, which opened the door for China to go to the outside world, also brought enormous opportunities for Chinese youth. Looking back at the past 40 years since the reform and opening-up, it is the dreams of Chinese youth that illuminates the future of China.The reform and opening-up, which started in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, has made China the second largest economy in the world over the last 40 years. An equally speedy development in technology has also accompanied China's rapid economic growth. China's Shenzhou unmanned spacecraft, high-speed trains, Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope, mobile payment and artificial intelligence (AI) technology have all improved the country's status in the field of economy and technology in the world, earning China more respect and attention.Different generations of people carry different visions and have their unique characteristics, which are decided by their social and economic environment. What is the same is that each generation has their own "little dreams." Through their efforts and cooperation, they have pushed China onto the world stage.The achievements over the past 40 years come from the "big world" which was created by the "little dreams" of Chinese youth in different time periods. For Chinese youth, being young means discovering and exploring the unknown to learn and ultimately help define a new era. They may have different lifestyles, different targets, and different outlooks on the world, but they carry the same gene - young people's courage and strength.Different eras provide different sources, systems and environments. Chinese youth from the 1980s to 2000s shouldered different missions and had different "dreams," but all contributed to the development of China.The mainstream "dream" for the 1980s generation was the gaokao (the national college entrance examinations). At that time, China's economy was underdeveloped, and many things were waiting to flourish and grow. Then, one's success or failure in the gaokao determined his or her fate in the future. This generation of people became the first wave of strength that pushed forward China's reform and opening-up, technological innovation and economic growth, proving that "science and technology are the primary productive force."In the 1990s, doing business became the new dream among Chinese youth. This generation produced the first batch of entrepreneurs and startup developers in China.People born in the 2000s are the "internet generation." They are the driving force behind the construction of the digital world. They have both the courage and implementation capacity and are full of positive energy. They are not just satisfied with the current situation; instead, they have a strong desire to explore the unknown. Their imagination and innovativeness are far beyond our expectations. How we encourage the energy and strength of these young people and let them innovate and push the society toward further development determines whether the Chinese economy will have another great leap after the 40th anniversary of the reform and opening-up.Headquartered in Shenzhen, Tencent represents the innovative strength of the Chinese internet industry. Ma Huateng (Pony Ma), co-founder, chairman of the board and CEO of Tencent, said that he and Tencent both grew up at the "window" of the reform and opening-up, which is Shenzhen, and that it the reform and opening-up has significantly boosted Tencent's rapid growth.According to the latest financial reports, Tencent's monthly active accounts have reached 783 million, and its monthly active Qzone accounts, which has the largest number of young people online in the country, are about 563 million. On April 13, the market value of Tencent stood at $493.66 billion. Committed to providing a platform for young people to innovate, Tencent has never forgotten to pay attention to their "little dreams" and provide opportunities and resources to help them realize their dreams.QQ, as an important part of Tencent, also continues to enrich the platform it provides as well as its content. It launched the QQ-X science exploration project in May 2017 to encourage Chinese youth to explore the unknown through platforms including NOW livestreaming and the technologies provided by QQ, such as AI technology and augmented reality (AR) technology.In season one of the QQ-X project, the expedition members explored Namibia in Africa, Spain and the South Pole.The recruitment for season two of the program closed on April 20. This time, the destination has been expanded to China's satellite launch center, the astronaut training center in Russia and NASA in the US. The program will sow the seeds of a space dream in the young minds of those who participate and will contribute to the development of the aerospace industry of the country.

Ma Huateng (Pony Ma), co-founder, chairman of the board and CEO of Tencent Photo: Courtesy of Tencent

China is stepping into a new era in which breakthroughs in fields including AI technology and space exploration are needed. To complete the transformation from a large manufacturing country to a powerful country, the cultivation of talent is necessary. At the Two Sessions this year, Ma proposed strengthening the science education young people receive, improving their internet literacy and introducing different technology innovation platforms to encourage their spirit of exploration."Science can cultivate talent while internet literacy should attach more importance to cultivating morality. Only when this digital generation has both talent and morality, will they shoulder the responsibility to develop the country," Ma said.Tencent has always engaged in helping young people to realize their dreams and cultivate their love of science and innovation. With the well-rounded platforms provided by Tencent, more and more young people will be able to realize their dreams.

An exhibit at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston Photo: Courtesy of Tencent